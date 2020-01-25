Ohio State Lima announces autumn semester 2019 dean’s list

LIMA – The Ohio State University at Lima announced its autumn semester 2019 dean’s list.

The dean’s list includes full-time students who maintained a 3.5 grade point average while taking at least 12 credit hours during autumn semester 2019.

Local students included Aaron Topp, of Minster; Rachel Kremer, Hanna Tenkman and Justin Tenkman, of New Bremen; Claire Gabel, of New Knoxville; Olivia Bohman, of Versailles; Alicia Brunswick, Abigail Counts, Rachel Gehret, Alisha Holtzapple, Spencer Ludington, Aubrey Lyme and Heidi McRill, of Anna; Crystal Altstaetter and Victoria Lammers, of Botkins; Jacob Kitzmiller, Hannah Pleiman, Jake Ratermann, Nicholas Siegrist and Drew Wehrman, of Fort Loramie; Dalton Faulder and Madison Wisen, of Jackson Center; Ashley Keller, of Piqua; and Lauren DiLullo, Lauren Dudgeon, Jenna Fields, Gage Fridley, Michael Lipka, Andrea Steenrod, Samantha Stienecker, Jessica Taylor and John Wimer, of Sidney.