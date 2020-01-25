YMCA special needs cheer team receives grant from Monarch Machine Tool Company Legacy Fund

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA special needs cheer team, The Superstars, recently received a grant from the Monarch Machine Tool Company Legacy Fund of the Community Foundation of Shelby County.

The grant provides youth and young adults with special needs in Shelby County the opportunity to practice and compete on a YMCA cheer team at no cost to the participants.

The Superstars practice for 45 minutes each week for 36 weeks and learn to perform a two-and-a-half minute competition routine consisting of dance, stunts, cheer, jumps and tumbling. During the season, the team travels with the Y’s competitive team to five or six competitions throughout Ohio to perform its routine.

Created in 2013 because of the dream of a teenage girl, Justine Porath, who was confined to a wheelchair due to spina Bifida, there have been more than 30 Superstars participate in the program at the Y.

“This program is a great example of how the Y partners with other organizations to strengthen our community and to help dreams come true,” YMCA Program Director Erica Hicks said. “The Superstars and their families are so grateful for the opportunity to build friendships and create memories through this Y program.”

The Superstars cheer team is open to anyone with a special need in Shelby County.

To learn more, contact Hicks at 937-492-9134 or ehicks@sidney-ymca.org.