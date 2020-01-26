Enjoying the snow, while it lasts

Adrienne Morrison, left, 8, daughter of Chelsea and George Morrison, and Gemma McMaken, 2, both of Sidney, daughter of Alyssa and Mitchel McMaken, sled down a hill at Tawawa Park on Sunday, Jan. 26. There was just enough snow for sledding earlier in the day before it started to melt.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News