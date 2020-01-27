Jackson Center PD receives donation

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Police Department (JCPD) recently received a “very generous” donation from Casey’s charities, according to Jackson Center Police Chief Chuck Wirick. Casey’s Charities is a division of Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Store in Jackson Center sold a large winning lottery ticket, which resulted in the store receiving a lump sum of money for selling the ticket. Casey’s policy is when they receive these lump sums of money, they do not keep the money, they re-invest it into the community that supports them, Wirick’s press release said.

JCPD was awarded a $3,000 donation, that was to be earmarked for the Jackson Center K-9 Fund.

“This fund is a forever growing fund of donations that is used only for the purchase of a new K-9 when the time comes that the current K-9 is due to retire,” Wirick said. “I, along with the village of Jackson Center, cannot begin to express our gratitude to the Casey’s Charities and the Casey’s General Store for such a kind and generous donation.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the Jackson Center K-9 Fund can do so by contacting Wirick at 937-596-6140 or by email at cwirick@jacksoncenter.com