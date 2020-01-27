Troy-Hayner Cultural Center announces trip schedule for 2020 program

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center has announces its trip schedule for their 2020 “Hayner Hits the Road” program.

The first trip of the year will take place May 2 through 8 to Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina. Highlights of the trip will include visiting Savannah’s River District and the Old City Market, the Magnolia Plantation Home Tour, a Charles Harbor Cruise, and six dinners including Paula Deen’s restaurat “The Lady & Sons”. There will be a one-day trip on Wednesday, July 8, to visit the Toledo Museum of Art and their glass pavilion, the National Museum of Great Lakes, and a lunch at Tony Pako’s. A New York City trip is planned for Sept. 24 through the 28 and includes a Hudson River Dinner Cruise, Radio City Music Hall Backstage Tour, two Broadway shows, 9/11 Museum and Memorial Tour, and a visit to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The final trip will be to Wheeling, West Virgina, from Nov. 10 through 13 and include a holiday dinner theater, Dickes Christmas Victorian Village Tour, Eckhart House Victorian Tour and Tea, and the Oglebay Park Festival of Lights Tour.

Registration is open for all four 2020 trips. Each trip is limited to 50 guests. For more information and to register and pay, visit https://www.troyhayner.org/. For additional information, call 937-339-0457.