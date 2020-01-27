Donation to help Big Brothers Big Sister with mentoring needs

GREENVILLE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County recently received a donation from the Wayne Healthcare Foundation to help with mentoring needs of area youth.

The donation, which was received in December, will help off-set the cost of supplies used in the organization’s after-school Big Buddies program.

“Wayne Healthcare Foundation has been a wonderful support to Big Brothers Big Sisters the past two years. We are very grateful for their help with our after school programs. This donation will be used towards supplies at Ansonia, Versailles and Greenville after school programs,” said Executive Director Jennifer Bruns.

The mission of the Wayne Hospital Foundation is to collaborate through philanthropy with Wayne HealthCare in order to enhance community education and wellness close to home.

Big Brothers Big Sisters seeks volunteers, donors and event sponsors all throughout the year. To learn how to become a volunteer or how to make a difference in a child’s life, call 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622, or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org. The organization can also be reached on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.