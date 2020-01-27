GOP hosts meet candidate forum

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Republican Party will host a meet the candidate forum on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the Sidney Veterans Center, 1265 Fourth Ave.

during the March 17 primary, Republican candidates Jim Frye and Mark Jordan will face off for the party’s nomination to become the next Shelby County sheriff. Each candidate will have 15 minutes to address the audience and answer questions. The questions will be written on cards and submitted anonymously, before the forum begins. A moderator, the Shelby County GOP Chair, will ask the questions.

The 10 candidates who unopposed on March 17 will have 5 minutes to address the crowd. Those candidates include U.D. Rep Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, 4th District; Sen. Matt Huffman, R-Lima, 12th District; Rep. Nino Vitale, R- Urbana, 65th District; Rep. Susan Manchester, R-Waynesfield, 84th District; Commissioners Tony Bornhorst and Bob Guillozet; Michele Mumford, clerk of courts; John Coffield, treasurer; Tim Sell, prosecutor; and Jeff Beigel, probate court.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.