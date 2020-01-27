Byler, Bronswick homecoming royalty

SIDNEY — Christian Academy Schools celebrated its homecoming games on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

The presentation of the homecoming court was done during halftime of the varsity boys’ game. The class representatives where: Freshman class: Kole McAlexander, son of David and Cheryl McAlexander of St. Paris, and Karli Hiler, daughter of Mike and Mindy Hiler, of Sidney; Sophomore class: Jarred Kennedy, son of David and Brenda Kennedy, of Sidney, and Mallory Inman, daughter of Chad and Ronda Inman, of Sidney; Junior Class: Addison Morris, son of Joe and Amanda Morris, of Botkins, and Cassidy Rhoades, daughter of Berry and Kelly Rhoades, of Piqua.

The senior class representatives were: Emma Abbott, daughter of Steven and Doris Abbott, of Sidney, Alex Brunswick, son of Joseph and Jessica Brunswick, of Sidney, Aubrey Byler, daughter of Ben and Nina Byler, of Sidney, Morgan Hayes, daughter of Kevin and Holly Hayes, of Sidney, Emma Michael, daughter of Ted and Janay Michael, of Sidney, and Alayna Milks, daughter of Tony and Chandra Slade, of Piqua and Tim Milks.

The evening ended with the crowning of the homecoming king and queen, which were voted on by the student body. This year’s homecoming king was Alex Brunswick and the queen was Aubrey Byler.