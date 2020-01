Russia High School held its homecoming activities the weekend of Jan. 24. Crowned queen was Clare Caldwell, daughter of Brian and Robin Caldwell, which the king was Andrew DeLoye, son of Ron and Pam DeLoye.

Russia High School held its homecoming activities the weekend of Jan. 24. Crowned queen was Clare Caldwell, daughter of Brian and Robin Caldwell, which the king was Andrew DeLoye, son of Ron and Pam DeLoye. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_2020-Homecoming-King-Queen.jpg Russia High School held its homecoming activities the weekend of Jan. 24. Crowned queen was Clare Caldwell, daughter of Brian and Robin Caldwell, which the king was Andrew DeLoye, son of Ron and Pam DeLoye. Courtesy photo