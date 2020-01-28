125 Years

January 28, 1895

A musical recital by the pupils of Miss Clara Amos was presented last evening in the Hudson Gartley home on South Main avenue. Mr. Gartley has recently purchased for his family an elegant new piano. Present were the parents of the pupils and a few of their friends.

———

The Third regiment, O.N.G. has an enrollment of 617 men. A pretty fine squad of citizen soldiery to aid in maintaining law and order.

100 Years

January 28, 1920

Clerks in local groceries, alive to the possibilities of raisins and yeast, and with imaginations firmed by stories they have heard about preparing “home brew,” have been close observers here of late of the unpresdented sales of these two articles. They are ready to stake money that all of these purchases don’t go into the making of pies, puddings, and other delicacies.

———

Mrs. C.W. Benjamin was elected president of the Missionary Society of the First Presbyterian church, when members met yesterday afternoon in the home of Mrs. J.B. Swain. Mrs. J.J. Bush was named vice president; Mrs. G.A. Lohmire, secretary, and Mrs. S.J. Hatfield, treasurer. Miss Pearl Allton is pianist.

———

Misses Ida Amann and Anna Maloney returned home yesterday from New York City, where they were buying for the Ready-To-Wear department of Thedieck’s store.

75 Years

January 28, 1945

Lt. Arthur Tremain, recruiting officer for the current Co. K drive for additional personnel; said today that more men between the ages of 17 and 55 are needed to bring the local unit up to maximum strength. Five men were signed up this week.

———

Ben McCullough was installed as commander of the Col. W.T. Amos Camp of the Spanish Was Veterans last evening. Serving with him will be Herman Albers, Frank M. Hussey, H.E. Kah, Louis P. Kraft, J.L. Frazier, Karl F. Young, D.B. Wikoff, and R.M. Barber.

———

A group of 59 men left the city building this morning for Fort Hayes, Columbus, where they will receive pre-induction physical examinations. This makes a total of 128 men from this county that have received physicals this month. The group was in charge of F.T. Thaman, assisted by V.S. Sprague.

50 Years

January 28, 1970

The Mutual Federal Savings and Loan Association elected officers at the reorganizational meeting Monday night.

Re-elected president is W.E. Baumgardner and executive vice president, Dorothy Morrison, Vice presidents are W. Dorl Middleton, Clyde P. Millhoff and Marvin Woodruff. Douglas Millhoff is secretary-treasurer and the assistant secretary-treasurer is Virginia Taubken.

25 Years

January 28, 1995

Brigette E. Baird, the daughter of Robert and Elizabeth Baird of Sidney, was named to the fall dean’s list at Florida State University.

A sophomore at Florida State majoring in dietetics, Baird achieved a 4.0 grade point average. She attended Ohio Northern University her freshman year, where she was named to the dean’s list all three quarters.

Baird tried out for and was chosen to be a member of the Florida State Marching Chieftains flag corps. She was the only girl from outside Florida to be selected for the flag corps.

———

Ellen J. Freytag, senior vice president of Mutual Federal Savings Bank, has announced plans to retire after 26 years of service.

Her daily duties have ranged from teller responsibilities when she came to Mutual Federal in November 1968 to her current duties as senior vice president and loan officer.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

