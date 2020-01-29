125 Years

January 29, 1895

For some time past there has been a disposition on the part of many persons to take the cross-lot plan whenever they come to the court house square. Notwithstanding the ground has been frozen most of the time and there has been snow on the ground part of the time, there are paths made across the court house lawn that will show all next summer. The only reason no person has been arrested for trespassing in this manner seems to be that the authorities have given no attention to it. It ought not to be tolerated.

———

Weather prophet Hicks advises that the roughest and most trying part of the present winter will fall in February and March.

100 Years

January 29, 1920

Charles C. Marshall has purchased the three-story Wagner building on Poplar street. The first floor of the building is now occupied by James Ovenden and the second floor by the Marshall and Marshall law office.

———

Louis Kaufman and Son have purchased the remainder of the stock of Arnett’s store, and will open their new store soon with a large stock of ladies’ and gents’ furnishings.

75 Years

January 29, 1945

The formation of a new firm of funeral directors – to be known as Salm and Sharp Inc. – created by the merging of the former Salm and O.B. Taylor Funeral Homes was announced today. It will be located at 502 South Ohio avenue. The announcement was made by William Salm and James Sharp who recently acquired the Taylor operation.

———

Tuberculin patch testing is being done this month and next in the city and county schools, according to an announcement made today by Urban Doorley, president of the Shelby County Tuberculosis and Health Association, sponsors of the program to test 3,000 school children.

———

Allied armies in Western Europe leaped to the attack on three fronts today, hurling the Nazis back, as General MacArthur’s forces moved forward in the Philippines in the final drive on Manila.

50 Years

January 29, 1970

A new parochial high school – temporarily called Holy Angels Central High School – was officially born Monday night at a meeting in Sidney.

Board of education members from Piqua Catholic and Sidney Holy Angels high schools, plus representatives from three parishes – St. Marys and St. Boniface in Piqua and Holy Angels in Sidney – gave final approval to a consolidation plan. The student bodies of Piqua Catholic (250 students), and Holy Angels (210 students) will unite for the 1970-71 school year in the latter’s high school building located northwest of Sidney.

———

Three Sidney police officers are among the new officers of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 58 in Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.

Serving as first vice president is Ptl. Robert L. Wooddell, Sr. Ptl. Joseph W. McMillen is on the board of trustees, while Cpl. Lowell R. Eidemiller is a minute man.

25 Years

January 29, 1995

WASINGTON (AP) – The buoyant national economy, aided by a consumer buying surge in the fourth quarter, grew more rapidly in 1994 than it had since the middle of the Reagan era.

Analysts predicted the dazzling gains cannot last, as the Federal Reserve pushes interest rates higher and businesses trim huge stockpiles of goods. They said an interest rate boost next week appears inevitable.

For the entire year, the economy grew 4.0 percent – the strongest showing since 1984, when it soared 6.2 percent during the final year of President Reagan’s first term in office. The economy increased 3.1 percent in 1993.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

