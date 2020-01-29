Sidney woman nets 30 months on drug charges

SIDNEY – A local woman has been sentenced to 2 ½ years in state prison on drug-related charges. One charge involved her attempt to take drugs into the Shelby County Jail.

The case was one of several heard recently heard in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Jessica L. Nafzger, 40, of Sidney, was sentenced to a total of 30 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) when her probation was revoked in two separate cases.

She was sentenced to 18 months at the Marysville Reformatory for Women on a charge of attempted illegal conveyance of a prohibited item onto the grounds of a detention facility, a fifth-degree felony. On March 20, 2018, she attempted to take Methamphetamine into the county jail.

She was also sentenced to 12 months in prison on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She had been arrested with Methamphetamine on Jan. 1, 2018. She was given 250 days credit for time having been served.

The sentences will be served consecutively, or one after the other.

Dale R. Evans, 36, London Correction Institution, was sentenced to 11 months in prison on a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. The sentence will be served consecutively with a term imposed from Champaign County.

Online court records show that Evans must also pay $4,000 in restitution. His past criminal history was factored into the sentencing.

Evans was found guilty in a jury trial of breaking into a building at 21470 Meranda Road, Maplewood.

Jason E. Kellem, 45, incarcerated, received an 11-month sentence with the ODRC on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. State prosecutors agreed to dismiss a second case against Kellem.

On Sept. 19, Kellem stole credit cards and a food assistance card.

Darryl Harris, 59, incarcerated, had two cases resolved through plea negotiations with prosecutors.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to provide a change of address, a fifth-degree felony. He failed to notify authorities between Sept. 20 and Nov. 12 while having two past convictions.

He also pleaded guilty to trafficking in drugs and two counts of trafficking in drugs, all fifth-degree felonies, for illegal drug sales in May, April and August.

In all, he faces a maximum of 48 months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Charlie Michael Browning, 18, 615 Park St., pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first degree misdemeanor He must also forfeit $1,100 in cash seized at the time of his arrest.

He was arrested Oct. 3 with cocaine.

Christy A. Browning, 29, at large, pleaded guilty to trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. She was arrested March 25 with hashish.

She faces a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Stephanie M. Cole, 29, at large, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. Her bond was set at $2,500.

She was arrested 27 with heroin. She faces up to 24 months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Levi S. Hurst, 19, at large, pleaded guilty to attempted intimidation, a fourth-degree felony. He was found guilty of threatening a law enforcement officer.

He faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

