Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The Dayton Ballet will present “Love Vignettes: Carmen and The Butterfly Suite” on Thursday, Feb 13 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. All performances will be held at the Victoria Theatre Tickets start at $15 and are available at Ticket Center Stage by calling 937-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org. Senior, teacher and military discounts are available at the box office.

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present “Beethoven and Rachmaninoff” on Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center. Tickets start at $12 and are available at Ticket Center Stage by calling 937-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org. Senior, teacher and military discounts are available at the box office.

• Line dancing classes will be held every Friday in January from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover. Cost is $5 per class and children 11 and under can attend free of charge.

• St. Remy Church will be hosting a Valentine’s Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 8 at St. Remy Hall, 101 Saint Remy St., Russia. Cost is $40 per couple. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and a guest speaker to follow. Tickets will be sold after each St. Remy Mass the weekends of Jan. 18 and 19 and Jan. 25 and 26. For more information, contact the St. Remy office at 937-526-3437.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times every Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Homeschool Nature Club” opens Aug. 1 for home schooled children ages five to 12. Sessions will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month running September through May. Program fee is $3 for members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration and cash or check is accepted. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Winter PEEP II” opens Jan. 26 for preschool children ages 3 to 5. The program runs Feb. 25 through April 3 and is offered Tuesdays through Fridays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with additional Wednesday and Friday afternoon classes offered from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sessions run six weeks with a different nature-related topic explored each week. The fee for the program is $55 for members and $75 for non-members, per child. All fees are due upon registration and only cash or check is accepted. Class size is limited to 12 children.

• The Houston Community Foundation will be hosting “Pizza Friday Nights” on Feb. 7, and March 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Houston Community Center, 5005 Russia-Houston Road, Houston. 14-inch and 16-inch pizzas will be available for dine-in and carry-out and can be ordered by calling 937-295-3598. Profits support a scholarship fund.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and is open to all ages.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold an evening story time on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. Children are welcome to come and read books, sing silly songs, dance around, and end with a craft or activity.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold a story time on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. for all ages up to first grade.

• There will be an “After School at the Library” program held every Monday at 3 p.m. at the New Bremen Public Library. Students are invited to come to the library for a snack and stay for board games and Lego free play.

• A children’s story time will be held every Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in the children’s department at the Piqua Public Library. Registration is required and two programs are available; one for toddlers and caregivers, and one for pre-k children ages 3 and older.

• An Adult Winter Reading Program will be held at the Piqua Public Library from Monday, Jan. 6 through Saturday, Feb. 29. Participants may enter books and audio books they read into the library to win prizes.

• The Piqua Public Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., every Friday. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Public Library will host “What the Craft?,” each Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Louis Room. Limit 15 people per session. Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling the library at 937-773-6753.

• Upper Valley Medical Center will offer a free blood pressure and blood glucose check every second Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk at the Piqua Public Library.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a music and early literacy program, “Music & Movement” at 4 p.m. every Thursday. Children of all ages are welcome.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host a family story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for children in infancy through kindergarten with a caregiver.

• Grand Lake Health System will offer free blood pressure screenings for the public on a walk-in basis every second Wednesday at the Stallo Memorial Library September through May, beginning at noon.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will hold a story time every Tuesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 3 and older.

• The White Memorial Library will hold a story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• The White Memorial Library will hold Euchre at 1 p.m. every Tuesday.

SATURDAY, FEB. 1

• Tipp City Area Arts Council will host their annual fine arts and fine crafts show, “An Art Affair” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tipp City Lutheran Church’s Community Room, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City. Various artists specializing in wood and leather, jewelry, fiber, metal, glass, pottery, cement, visual mediums and literary art will be present, as well as Pa’s Pork food truck. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

MONDAY, FEB. 3

• Minster Public Library will hold their annual “Friends of the Library” book sale through Feb. 8 during regular library hours. “Bag Day” will be Saturday, Feb. 8; a bag full of books will cost $1. For more information contact the library at 419-628-2925.

• The Auglaize County Public Library’s Adult Book Group will meet at 6 p.m. to discuss “Underground Airlines” by Ben H. Winters.

• There will be a Google Drive Fundamentals class held at 10:30 a.m. at the New Bremen Public Library. Pre-registration is requested.

• There will be a Google Drive Fundamentals class held at 1:30 p.m. at the New Knoxville Community Library. Pre-registration is requested.

• There will be a Google Drive Fundamentals class held at 5 p.m. at the Stallo Memorial Library. Pre-registration is requested.

TUESDAY, FEB. 4

• A “Silent Afternoon” will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Auglaize County Public Library. Students are invited to practice their signing skills with friends. Snacks will be provided.

• The Knit & Crochet Circle will meet at the Auglaize County Public Library at 5:30 p.m. Anyone is welcome to attend.

• The Stallo Memorial Library’s Lego Club will meet at 3:30 p.m. Children in kindergarten and above are welcome to attend.

• The Piqua Public Library will host a paint night from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Louis Room. Pre-registration is required and priority is given to newcomers and those who have been wait-listed in the past. Pre-register by calling 937-773-6753.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5

• The Piqua Public Library will host “Internet 101: The Basics” at the second floor computers from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to learn internet and computer basics can register by calling 937-440-3465 or emailing babara.nicodemus@jfs.ohio.gov.

• The Houston Community Association will hold their annual dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Houston Community Center, 5005 Russia-Houston Road, Houston. The association will provide meat, cheese and beverages. Anyone attending is asked to bring a covered dish and their own tableware.

THURSDAY, FEB. 6

• The Youth Book and Media Club will meet at 3:30 p.m. at the New Bremen Public Library.

• The New Knoxville Community Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. to discuss “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot.