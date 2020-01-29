Council member receives oath of office

NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen Village Council swore in its newest council member during the Monday, Jan. 28, meeting.

Jessica Lomakin was named to fill the unexpired term of Councilman Robert Parker, who was elected as mayor in the last general election. Lomakin grew up in New Bremen, and graduated from New Bremen High School

She said she was excited serve on the council.

“I grew up in New Bremen and love the area,” she said. Her term expires December 31, 2021 and she says she knows she will run for the office again. “When my husband and I moved from California, we could have gone anywhere in the world but we came back here for a reason.”

Lomakin will serve as a member of the Council’s Parks and Recreation committee.

Village Administrator Chris Dicke said Tom’s Construction continues preparatory work on the $1,014,699 Franklin/Ash streets construction project. Also, foundations are being poured this week for two new traffic signals along Main St. in town.

Councilman Jacob Larger reported that January 2020 expenditures for the Village were $954,662.08 and December 2019 receipts totaled $1,208,856.23.

In other action, Council approved the 3 percent COLA raise for all village employees as well as a municipal pool management arrangement with the YMCA.

Council adjourned to executive session to discuss property but no action was taken.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

