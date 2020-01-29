It’s School Choice Week in Sidney

SIDNEY — It is School Choice Week in the city of Sidney.

Mayor Mike Barhorst made the proclamation Monday night recognizing School Choice Week to be Jan. 26 through Feb. 1, 2020, during Sidney City Council’s workshop session meeting.

Janel Slonkosky, principal of Holy Angels Catholic School, accepted the proclamation. She told those in attendance she felt blessed to be able to offer the option of Holy Angles to residents and was thankful to be able to do what they do at the school.

Barhorst’s proclamation urged all our citizens to join in expressing their appreciation and gratitude to the administrators of local schools for the high quality educational offerings available within the community.

“School Choice Week is celebrated across the country by millions of students, parents, educators, schools and organizations to raise awareness of the need for effective educational options,” Barhorst said, in part. “ … Educational variety not only helps to diversify our economy, but also enhances the vibrancy of our community.”

In other business, City Council to also adopted four resolutions, and they are:

• To confirm the reappointment of Joyce Goubeaux to the Civil Service Commission. Goubeaux was originally appointed in 2015 to fill the remaining unexpired portion of Nancy Brown’s term. This new six year term will expire Jan. 31, 2026.

• To confirm the reappointment of R. Michael Johnson to the Stormwater Appeals Board to a new five-year term. The new term will expire Jan. 28, 2025. Johnson has served on this board since 2015.

• To extend the temporary suspension of the enforcement of parking violations pertaining to designating two-hour free parking spaces within a designated area of the city downtown from Jan. 1 through July. 31, 2020;

• To confirm the confirm the mayor’s appointment of Tim Gleason to the Sidney Energy Special Improvement District Board of Directors. The Board of Directors will set the terms of the appointment.

Council also posed no objection to a new D5L liquor permit request of Tavolo Modern Italian Restaurant, 101 S. Ohio Ave. A D5L permit is only available to those establishments located within a revitalization district. Tavolo will be the second business to seek such a permit under the new district.

The D5H permit holder may sell retail beer and liquor, only by the individual drink in glass, from the container and for consumption on the premises where sold. The permit holder shall sell no beer or liquor for consumption on the premises after 2:30 a.m.

The background report conducted by the police department for the permit indicated no known reason to oppose the new liquor license, City Manager Mark Cundiff said.

Council also held an executive session to consider the purchase of property for public purposes and pending or imminent court action. No action was taken by council on these subjects when members emerged from the session.

