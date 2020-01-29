Police log

TUESDAY

-8:34 p.m.: violate protection order. Johnny Dale Stratton, 55, 629 Fielding Road, was arrested on charges for violating a protection order.

MONDAY

-10:30 p.m.: warrant. Dustin D. Line, 33, at large, was arrested on a warrant and on burglary — purpose to commit theft charges; and Debrough L. Jones, 41, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant after officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Also, a Motorola cellphone, valued at $100, was reported stolen at 220 S. Walnut Ave.

-1:35 p.m.: theft. A Christmas light projector, valued at $15, was reported stolen at 422 S. West Ave.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:14 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

-midnight to 1:24 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-9:49 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire alarms; one was canceled en route.

-7:01 a.m. to 7:02 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.