Kent State students cited for academic achievement

KENT – A total of 8,618 Kent State University full-time students were named to the Dean’s List for superior academic achievement during the 2019 fall semester.

Analy Sanabria, of Jackson Center, Hannah Wiford, of Sidney, and Amanda Keiser, of New Weston, each made the Dean’s List.

Of the full-time students named to the Dean’s List, 1,158 also were named to the President’s List, in recognition of an extremely high level of academic achievement.

To be named to the Dean’s List, full-time students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.40 or greater and must have completed 12 or more letter-graded credit hours.

To qualify for the President’s List, full-time students must have an average in the semester of 4.00 and must have completed 15 or more letter-graded credit hours by the end of the semester.