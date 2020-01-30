125 Years

January 30, 1895

The fifth annual farmers’ institute held at Jackson Center this week proved to be one of the most interesting institutes ever held in that thriving little village in the northeast. The lectures were good and up to date, while the selection of home talent showed ability and enthusiasm that would be a credit to any locality.

———

Ora Windle left last night for Muncie, Ind., where he has taken a position in a hollow-ware shop.

100 Years

January 30, 1920

At the meeting of the Sidney Board of Education next week, the matter of an increase in salaries of teachers in the Sidney schools will be taken up. The state legislature this week passed a new school law which fixes the minimum salary for teachers at from $800 to $1,400 per annum. Action will be taken on a replacement for Miss Hulda Kramer, domestic science teacher at the high school, who has tendered her resignation.

———

J.C. McKee and W.E. Baumgardner returned home yesterday from Richmond, where they spent several days attending the Blockmen and Dealers’ convention of International Harvester Co. Both men were speakers on the program for the convention.

75 Years

January 30, 1945

Sidney and Shelby county coal users are facing a crisis, especially if they have less than a five-day supply on hand, as the available supplies in the county amount to a little over 1,000 tons, according to a survey made by 12 county coal dealers at a meeting last evening in the council chamber. Several of the dealers reported they were already out of coal and none is expected until later in the week. To meet the emergency and assure all homes of coal in event they run out, a clearing house will be set up to handle all orders.

———

Mrs. Charles Lawrence, 709 South Miami avenue, was painfully burned about the face and arms last night, when gas, leaking from a burner on the kitchen stove, exploded when she attempted to light the oven.

50 Years

January 30, 1970

VERSAILLES – Ten directors were elected to the board of the Versailles Development Association at the annual meeting Wednesday night in Baltes Restaurant, Frenchtown.

They are William Ahrens, James Paulus, Robert Dieringer, Rev. Lawrence Jaekle, John D. Weaver, John Coffield, Joseph Reed, Myron Johns, Richard Berger and Dr. Loyd Morris.

———

Mrs. Herbert Jones took over the president’s gavel when the January 23 dinner meeting of the American Business Women’s Association was held.

Mrs. Jones was installed during ceremonies conducted by Mrs. Cloyd Smedley, retiring president. Other officers installed were Miss Mary Clancey, vice president; Mrs. James Silverthorn, recording secretary; Mrs. Otto Jones, corresponding secretary; and Mrs. Leland Brubaker, treasurer.

25 Years

January 30, 1995

Doris Blackston of Sidney has been named one of 32 gubernatorial delegates to represent Ohio at the 1995 White House conference on Aging. The conference will be held May 2 through 5 in Washington, D.C.

The delegates, selected by Ohio Gov. George V. Voinovich, will attend the conference along with one delegate appointed by each of Ohio’s congressional members and U.S. senators. The Governor also named 32 alternates.

Blackston, who served as Sidney’s first woman mayor is the only delegate named from the Sidney-Shelby County area.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

