YWCA to offer “Healthy Moves” class in February

PIQUA — Dea Davis will facilitate a new session of Healthy Moves with a four week session beginning Monday, Feb. 3, from 11 to 11:45 a.m. at the YWCA.

“The class will focus on improving balance, relaxation and breathing,” said Davis. “The movements will be gentle, smooth and continuous with emphasis on gaining strength and better balance. This program enhances one’s overall health and quality of life. Potential new students are welcome to observe a class before signing up to see if this is for you,” Davis said.

For more information on membership requirements or to register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St., or call 937-773-6626.