Ohio National Guard transportation unit to deploy

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio National Guard will honor approximately 160 soldiers from the 1487th Transportation Company, based in Piqua, Ohio, as they prepare to depart for their yearlong deployment in support of U.S. Central Command operations.

The public is invited to the unit’s call to duty ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Piqua High School, 1 Indian Trail, Piqua.

While deployed, the unit will provide transportation assets and support to various units throughout its area of responsibility. The 1487th, nicknamed the “Iron Camels,” has previously deployed, most recently in 2012-2013.

The Ohio National Guard was established in 1788 as the Northwest Territory Militia, and has more than 16,000 Army and Air National Guard personnel across Ohio who respond when called for federal, state, and community missions.