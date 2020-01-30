Armstrong Air & Space Museum announces programs for 2020

WAPAKONETA—The Armstrong Air & Space Museum has announced two new programs for 2020. “Family Fun Saturdays” and “3-D Printing Experiences” add a new level of programming into which the museum is eager to take a giant leap. These programs can benefit scout groups, families, homeschool groups, and more!

In 2019, the 50th anniversary year of the Apollo 11 mission, the museum opened the Neil Armstrong STEM Inspiration Center, a new laboratory-style classroom allowing for a much wider range of STEM learning opportunities. “3-D Printing Experiences” will introduce participants to the engineering concepts of advanced manufacturing with the museum’s new 3-D printers. There are three different experiences to choose from accommodating grades 3 through 12. Each program is an hour and a half in length and is combined with a tour to create a three hour long experience. The total cost is $15 per participant.

“Family Fun Saturdays” begin Feb. 22 and continue every fourth Saturday of the month through the year 2020. Families participate in a museum tour, a viewing of the Astro Theatre film, and an hour and a half activity in the Neil Armstrong STEM Inspiration Center.

When the museum’s Director of Education and Guest Experience Christopher Moynihan was asked why he and his team decided to create “Family Fun Saturdays” he responded, “We wanted to provide the opportunity to experience the museum during a shared family adventure while working together on a mission dealing with STEM related themes.”

These experiences take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a lunch break, and cost $15 per attendee. An RSVP is required for this program.

Bookings for these programs begin after the first of the 2020 year. For more information visit the museum’s website, armstrongmuseum.org. To book a program, RSVP, or for any other questions please call or email Christopher Moynihan at 419-738-8869 or programs@armstrongmuseum.org.