Shelby County blood drives set for February

SIDNEY — Help Community Blood Center keep a strong winter blood supply by supporting the February blood drives in Shelby County. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Donor Strong” long-sleeve T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

The long sleeve “Donor Strong” T-shirt is a gift to donors now through Feb. 29. It’s a reminder to support the regional blood supply against the challenges of winter weather and seasonal illness.

CBC must increase donations in 2020 to provide blood to more hospitals outside our traditional 15-county service area. CBC is also seeking more automated donations of platelets, plasma, and double red blood cells.

Many CBC community blood drives now include the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma, which are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients. Donors with blood types A, AB, or B positive are ideal.

Automated double red blood cell donations are encouraged for type O donors. Safely donating two units of red cells helps increase the supply commonly used in surgery and the emergency treatment of trauma patients. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

Area blood drives include:

Feb. 3, Fort Loramie High School, Fort Loramie, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, school blood drive only

Feb. 3, Christian Academy Schools, Sidney, 1 to 5 p.m., school and community blood drive

Feb. 6, Sidney Apostolic Temple, Sidney,new extended hours, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., community blood drive

Feb. 11, Jackson Center United Methodist Church, Jackson Center, new extended hours, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., community blood drive

Feb. 14, Peerless Food Equipment, 8 to 11:30 a.m., company and community blood drive

Feb. 18, St. Michael’s Hall, Fort Loramie, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., community blood drive

Feb. 19, Senior Center of Sidney, Sidney, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., community blood drive

Feb. 20, Advanced Composites, 1 to 5 p.m., employee blood drive only

Feb. 29, Sidney Masonic Temple, Sidney, 9 a.m. to noon, community blood drive

The Community Blood Center is honored to recognize the following “Donors for Life”:

90 donations: Steve Luthman, Anna, Robert Schwartz, Fort Loramie, Brooks Ware, Sidney

75 donations: Mike Dilbone, Sidney

60 donations: Sue Kaufman, Sidney, Michael Manger, Anna

50 donations: Diane Noffsinger, Anna

40 donations: DeWane Eichenauer, Sidney, Sophie Hurley, Ansoina, Don Rethman

30 donations: Donna Egbert, Botkins

25 donations: Cynthia Helman, Sidney, Brian McMahan, Sidney

20 donations: Amanda Seigle, Anna

10 donations: Thomas Budde, Tonya Hughes, Sidney, Theresa Klosterman, Sidney

5 donations: Logan Kocka, Michael Tangeman, Minster

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 23 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.