Bergman named Fort Loramie Spelling Bee Champion

FORT LORAMIE — After 23 rounds of spelling, the word “haughty” resulted in the Fort Loramie Spelling Bee champion being named. Fifth-grade student Avery Bergman was named the 2019 winner. She is the daughter of Keith and Amy Bergman.

The runner-up was eighth-grade student Summer Hoying. Summer will be the junior high representative. Both Avery and Summer will advance to the regional spelling bee in Lima.

The annual competition for students in grades 4 through 8 took place on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Fort Loramie Elementary School.

Overall, 25 students participated while Frank Turner was the announcer and Laurie Nosek and Lisa Schmiesing were the judges.