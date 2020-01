Naiyana Paul, left, 4, daughter of Lindsey Lucas, intently reads a book along with Eva Rank, 3, both of Sidney, daughter of Sean and Tiffany Rank, while waiting for their bus to arrive at Whittier Early Childhood Center on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Naiyana Paul, left, 4, daughter of Lindsey Lucas, intently reads a book along with Eva Rank, 3, both of Sidney, daughter of Sean and Tiffany Rank, while waiting for their bus to arrive at Whittier Early Childhood Center on Thursday, Jan. 30. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_SDN013120ReadingKids.jpg Naiyana Paul, left, 4, daughter of Lindsey Lucas, intently reads a book along with Eva Rank, 3, both of Sidney, daughter of Sean and Tiffany Rank, while waiting for their bus to arrive at Whittier Early Childhood Center on Thursday, Jan. 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News