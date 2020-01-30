Three join Community Foundation Board

SIDNEY — Kurt Barhorst, Mike Lochard and Amy Zorn, all of Sidney, have joined the board of trustees of the Community Foundation of Shelby County. They were recently appointed by Judge James Stevenson of the Shelby County Court of Common Pleas.

Barhorst is the owner of Air Handling Equipment in Sidney. He serves on the Shelby County Libraries board and is the president of the Holy Angels Soup Kitchen board. He has also been a past board president of the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and the Sidney Rotary Club, where he remains active as the co-chair of the Children’s Christmas Party for multi-handicapped students. Barhorst and his wife Connie are the parents of three.

Lochard is president of Lochard Inc. a third generation, family-owned business. He serves on the Shelby County United Way board, where he is past president and a past campaign chair. He has served in leadership roles with the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, the Sidney/Shelby Economic Partnership, Sidney Vespa Club and the Shelby County Home Builders Association. He is a current member of the county building code board of appeals and the boards of Raise the Roof for the Arts and Wilson Health Foundation. Lochard and his wife Annette have three grown children.

Zorn is a retired English and geography teacher whose career also includes freelance writing, consulting for the National Geographic Society and reviewing grants for the U.S. Department of Education. She serves as president of the Shelby County Libraries board, a member of the Sidney Parks and Recreation board and a Hospice volunteer.

Zorn chaired the Sidney Downtown Revitalization Task Force and is a past board member of the Shelby County Historical Society, Sidney Emmaus Community, Sidney Alive, the Sidney City Schools Hall of Honor, St. John’s Lutheran Church and St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. She is a member of American Mensa, Intertel, the American Legion Auxiliary and Pleiades Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star.

Other members of the board of trustees include Doug Borchers, chair; Cindy Helman, vice chair; Dr. Karen Fortman, secretary; Dave Monnier, treasurer; and members Janice Benanzer; Rudy Keister; Diane Reiss; and the Honorable Norm Smith.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County is a public charity administering 205 charitable funds established by local donors to support favorite causes and organizations. The Foundation hosts scholarship, donor advised, organization, designated use and community granting funds. For information, go to www.commfoun.com.