125 Years

January 31, 1895

O.S. Marshall has purchased three elk and will take them to his country home in Washington township, “Elmdale.” He purchased them from P.J. Bartlett, of Jacksonville, Ill., this week and they arrived here this morning. They originally came from Wyoming. Mr. Marshall has had deer at “Elmdale” for some time and is now looking for more. One of the new animals is a male and the other two are females.

———

One of the pleasant events of the winter season was a receptiion and dancing party given last evening by Mr. and Mrs. F.M. McCaslin and Mr. and Mrs. J.L. Dickensheets at the pretty new home of the former on North Ohio avenue. More than one hundred ladies and gentlemen paid their respects to the hosts and hostesses.

100 Years

January 31, 1920

The Knupp Automobile Co. has leased the Yager Carriage place and will take possession of the location as soon as Mr. Yager can finish the work he now has on hand. Plans are to move into the front display room the first of the week, with the balance of the building ready for occupancy by Mar. 1.

———

Miss Lucille Clem was adjudged the winner of the essay contest conducted by Rev. W.B. Love on “Opportunities for Young Americans.” Miss Imogene Jones was second when seniors presented their essays this morning. John Millholland, Martin Wells and Miss Alma Stephenson were given special mention for the excellence of their papers.

———

Spring is coming. A flock of robins was seen among the trees this morning on North Main avenue, a pretty sure indication spring is on the way.

75 Years

January 31, 1945

At an adjourned session last evening members of city council approved the appropriation ordinance prepared by the finance committee and auditor. It was passed as an emergency measure under suspension of the rules. Members also discussed the matter of double parking and parking in front of hotels and demanded that the safety department correct these violations.

———

Voisard’s Cafe re-opened to the public yesterday under the new management of Mrs. Dale Bodine, of this city and her mother, Mrs. Harriett Dillon, of Detroit, Mich. Mrs. Jennie Voisard, the former owner, presently a patient in Wilson Memorial hospital is retiring after 28 years in the restaurant business in Sidney.

———

Soviet officials reported today that mad panic appears to have gripped Nazi forces as Red Army units advanced within 50 miles of the German capital.

50 Years

January 31, 1970

Herbert McVicker was named president of the United Fund board of trustees at the annual meeting Thursday night in the First United Methodist Church.

Other officers with McVicker are Rev. James Hartland, first vice president; Virgil Gudorf, second vice president; Clifford Hoying, treasurer, and Mrs. Irene Collier, executive secretary.

———

NEW BREMEN – For the first time the Mass of the Sunday will be conducted at 7 p.m. Saturday at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.

Permission was granted to have this mass on Saturday on an experimental basis for five years, it was stated by Rev. Fr. Carl Will, pastor. “The observance on Saturday in no way diminishes the dignity of the Lord’s Day nor removes the obligation of keeping it holy. The extension is granted to help people fulfill their obligation,” the pastor said.

25 Years

January 31, 1995

NEW YORK – The Toronto Blue Jays will hold tryout camps for strikebreakers this weekend in California and next weekend in Florida. The Colorado Rockies have a voicemail system to track volunteer players.

Some of them have been in their 40s,” Rockies general manager Bob Gebhard said, “We’re getting a lot of guys who’ve decided that, after not playing for 20 years, this is the perfect chance.”

With almost no hope for a settlement before the scheduled start of spring training on Feb. 16, players and owners are preparing for replacement ball.

———

Management lawyers met with eight general managers in Chicago for 7-1/2 hours and continued writing the guidelines for signing replacement players. Owners say spring training will start on time.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

