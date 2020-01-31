Retired Teachers Scholarship applications available

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Retired Teachers Association is accepting applications for its annual Kent Smith Scholarship through April 24, 2020. To be eligible, a student must be currently enrolled in a college program in the field of education. The applicant cannot be an upcoming high school graduate. The scholarship available is for $500.

Applicants may pick up application forms from their high school guidance counselors. Envelopes must be postmarked by April 24, 2020.

The program is sponsored by the retired teachers of all Shelby County school districts including Sidney City, Christian Academy and Lehman Catholic. The funds have been collected by donations, sales, and memorials. Anyone wanting more information or with questions can contact their high school guidance counselor or contact Karen Gariety at 937-492-3569.