Search warrant leads to 2 arrests, drugs, gun, money

SIDNEY — A narcotics search warrant executed by the Sidney Police Department (SPD) resulted in the arrest of two people and the confiscation of meth, a gun, money and drug paraphernalia Friday morning.

According to press release from SPD, on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at approximately 8:36 a.m., the Sidney Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at 620 Mohican Court in Sidney.

Recovered during the search were meth, a .380 Kimber handgun, money and drug paraphernalia. As a result of the search warrant, the following two people were arrested and incarcerated:

• Joel T. Overbey, 30, 620 Mohican Court, charged with one count of trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony;

• Alyssa B. Dee, 21, of Dayton, arrested on a felony warrant, out of Xenia.

This warrant execution is a continuing effort by the Sidney Police Department to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in Sidney. Information resulting in this warrant was derived in part from concerned citizens.

Anyone with any information about drug activity is asked to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).