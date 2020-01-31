On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will be presentation on the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Service’s annual report. There will also be a discussion on an adjustment of Port Jefferson’s sewer rates.

Council will review the upcoming Zoning Board/Planning Commission Agenda for Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, and review the prospective City Council Agenda items for the next 30 days.

Council will also hold an executive session to consider pending or imminent court action.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — The Minster Local Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting Monday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. in the high school office conference room.

The purpose of the meeting is to go into executive session to discuss negotiations.