Sidney City Schools sets kindergarten registration, screening

Sidney – Sidney City Schools has set dates for kindergarten screening and registration for the 2020-21 school year. Due to the opening of Whittier Early Childhood Center, screening will look different this year.

Children must be five years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2020, to enroll in the Sidney City Schools kindergarten program. Early entry children may be considered and must go through the screening process.

New enrollees

Students who are enrolling in kindergarten who do not currently attend Whittier Early Childhood Center may call to schedule a screening appointment beginning Monday, Feb. 11.

Appointments are available on the following days/times and will last approximately an hour:

Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Emerson/Longfellow Primary Schools

Friday, April 17, 2020, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Whittier Early Childhood Center

Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Emerson/Longfellow Primary Schools

Friday, April 24, 2020, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Whittier Early Childhood Center

Parents should bring the following documentation to the child’s screening appointment:

• Parent/guardian photo ID

• Child’s birth certificate

• Child’s immunization record

• Proof of residency – mortgage/lease agreement, utility bill, bank statement, pay stub

• Custody documentation (as applicable) – the parent of any child who is under a custody ruling must present a certified copy of the entire decree or child custody order with the timestamp and the judge’s signature.

ª Valid email address – Sidney City Schools utilizes online registration through final forms. At the time of screening, parents will be provided computers to complete the online registration. Upon creating a final forms parent account, a confirmation email will be sent; parents need to be able to access that email account. If a parent/guardian does not have an email address, assistance will be available to create one.

Call the child’s school to schedule the appointment – Emerson – 937-497-2261 or Longfellow – 937-497-2264. If you are unsure which school your child will attend, call either number and the building secretary will help you or you can access the district attendance area map by visiting http://bit.ly/2uyNxMw.

Current WECC students

Current Whittier Early Childhood Center students enrolling in kindergarten in the fall do notneed to attend one of the screening dates above. Parents and guardians have already begun the discussion of kindergarten readiness; screening and assessment of Whittier preschool children is ongoing. Additional transition conversations will take place between WECC teachers and kindergarten teachers this spring.

On March 10, 2020, final forms will open for the 2020-2021 school year and ALL current preschool families, including those with children who will transition to kindergarten, will need to update and sign off on their final forms. You can do that by visiting www.sidney-oh.finalforms.com.

Welcome to kindergarten

All incoming kindergarten students will be welcomed to their schools in May for a kindergarten fair with their families. More information will be given out at kindergarten screening and to WECC students through their take-home folder.