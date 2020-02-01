The power of puppets

Josephine Szostek, left to right, 3, of Sidney, daughter of Henry Szostek, sits with a puppet named Aiden held by Anna Carroll, of Cincinnati, after a production of “Twice Upon A Time.” The Madcap Puppets group performed the puppet play at the Cameo Theater on Saturday, Feb. 1. The muppet play was hosted by the Gateway Arts Council. Kids were able to make their own sock puppets before the show.

