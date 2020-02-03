“Power Over Parkinson’s” to meet Feb. 12

VERSAILLES – Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center invites the community to its bi-monthly event for people with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers. “Power Over Parkinson’s” meets to empower, socialize, and learn. The next class will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 4 p.m. at Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in the Main Dining Room.

The “Power Over Parkinson’s” session will be led by Versailles Rehab Speech Therapist Shannon Condon, M.A. CCC-SLP and Dr. Gina Boerger, PT, DPT. The topic for February’s class will be “Aware in Care: What to know about being hospitalized with Parkinson’s”. Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center hopes to offer positive resources to people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers.

This is a free meeting. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. RSVPs are appreciated but not required. For more information or to RSVP, contact Dr. Stephen Winner at 937-526-0112 or pdpartners.oh@gmail.com.

Versailles Rehab offers short-term rehab services and long-term skilled nursing care, including Memory Care, as well as outpatient therapy. Versailles Rehab accepts Medicare, most insurances, and Medicaid. If you are interested in learning more about Versailles Rehab or would like to schedule a personalized tour, call 937-526-5570.