HEAP Winter Crisis Program helps Ohioans stay warm

SIDNEY – The Ohio Development Services Agency and Bridges Community Action are working to help Ohioans in need stay warm this winter through the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program.

This program helps income-eligible Ohioans pay their heating bills and can assist with fuel tank placement, fuel tank testing and furnace repair. The program runs from Nov. 1, 2019, until March 31, 2020.

The Winter Crisis Program assists low-income households that have been disconnected (or have a pending disconnection notice), need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer service or have 25 percent (or less) of bulk fuel supply remaining stay warm this winter.

Ohioans can visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov to start their application prior to their required face-to-face meeting at Bridges Community Action. To schedule an appointment, call 937-507-9341.

Eligible households can receive a payment for their main heating source and/or their secondary heating source (electric). The program also can assist with fuel tank placement, fuel tank testing and furnace repair.

Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $45,062.50.

For more information about the features of the Winter Crisis Program locally and what is needed to apply, contact Bridges Community Action at 937-507-9341. Additional information also can be found at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or by calling 800-282-0880.