Wright State Student Health Services to hold open house Feb. 10

DAYTON – Wright State University Student Health Services will hold an open house from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Wright State Physicians Health Center.

Attendees will learn more about the services offered at Student Health Services’ new location, 725 University Blvd., near the Rinzler Student Sports Complex on the Wright State campus. The open house will allow students and the public to meet with practitioners, schedule appointments and enjoy refreshments.

Wright State’s Student Health Services provides acute and primary care services, promotes health awareness and educates students about preventive care. Health care practitioners provide disease management and therapeutic choices and help students to develop the skills to manage their own health.

At the new location, students will benefit from expanded hours of operation, including more appointment and walk-in times. The Wright State Physicians Health Center offers free parking, and Wright State’s shuttle service stops at the health center so students have easy access to the facilities.

More than 100 physicians are affiliated with the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine practice at Wright State Physicians. A larger network of physicians and health care professionals also will mean fewer off-site referrals for students. Many Wright State employees use Wright State Physicians for their health care needs.

Wright State Physicians collaborates with community and health care partners throughout Southwest Ohio to serve more than 35,000 patients in the Dayton area. Its specialties include dermatology, emergency medicine, family medicine, geriatric medicine, internal medicine, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, psychiatry, sports medicine and surgery.

The Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine is a community-based medical school affiliated with eight major teaching hospitals. The medical school educates the next generation of physicians by providing medical education for more than 480 medical students and 465 residents and fellows in 13 specialty areas and 10 subspecialties.

Its research enterprise encompasses centers in the basic sciences, epidemiology, public health and community outreach programs. More than 1,600 of the medical school’s 3,422 alumni remain in medical practice in Ohio.