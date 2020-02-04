125 years ago

February 4, 1895

Ed E. Kah has a novel attraction in his show window. It has three live mice in a glass cage and a miniature treadmill which the mice keep in operation most of the time.

100 years ago

February 4, 1920

In the sale of War Savings Stamps for January, the Sidney post office stands seventh among the second class post offices and Russia ninth among the fourth class post offices in the state. Sidney will soon be placed among the first class offices, having the volume of business that entities the office to place in that class.

———

A.C. Getz, who has become famous in this section during the past few years for his interest in breeding big-type Poland China Hogs, will have another big sale on Feb. 10. The sale will be held at the Crozier Carriage building on South Ohio avenue, and the building will be well heated.

75 years ago

February 4, 1945

All schools in the city and county will be closed Monday in accordance with the request of Governor Frank Lausche, following receipt of a telegram from the state department of education requesting the action as a coal conversation measure.

50 years ago

February 4, 1970

It’s a cold time of year to take down the doors, but that’s what carpenters are doing to the second floor entrances at the Shelby County courthouse. The 83-year-old doors, originally installed when the courthouse was built, weigh an estimated 400 pounds apiece.

Commissioners followed the advice of Sidney architect Ferd Freytag who recommended the original doors be renovated to preserve the courthouse architecture instead of installing new doors.

25 years ago

February 4, 1995

Deb and Steve Pulfer have purchased Uniglobe Professional Travel located at 545 Vandemark Road. The Pulfers’ ownership became effective Monday.

Mrs. Pulfer, who will operate the agency, has been employed with Uniglobe Professional Travel since May 1994 and brings a great deal of experience in the corporate and leisure travel business. They purchased the business from Scott Barhorst who will pursue other business interests.

———

Tim Gleason of Sidney has obtained his real estate broker license from the Ohio Division of Real Estate. Gleason is a salesman at Century 21 Hometowne in Sidney and was named 1989-90 Salesperson of the Year for the Shelby County Board of Realtors. He has been top in office sales yearly for six years.

———

Attorney Daniel A. Bensman has recently joined the law firm of Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister, & Shenk, A Legal Professional Association of Sidney, as an associate.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

