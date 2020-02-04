YWCA Piqua to offer “Valentine Fun” pre-school class

PIQUA — Students from the Upper Valley Career Center Early Childhood Education and Care Program and their instructor will bring a fun “Valentine” celebration for children ages 3 years through kindergarten on Monday, Feb. 10, from 6 to 7 p.m. The little ones will hear special “heart” stories, enjoy singing, take home holiday crafts and enjoy some seasonal treats.

Class fee is $5 for this holiday class. For more information or to register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St., or call 937-773-6626.