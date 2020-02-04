SHS grad’s death under investigation

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The death of a 2016 graduate of Sidney High School is under investigation by the Great Falls Police Department.

Officers were dispatched Sunday morning, Feb. 2, around 2:30 a.m. to a residence in the 2300 block of 14th Avenue South after the department received a call that someone had been shot. Officers found the body of Tristen Allen Carlson, 21, at the scene. The cause of death hasn’t been released.

The Great Falls Coroner released the identity of Carlson Monday morning.

Carlson was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base, adjacent to Great Falls. He was an active duty senior airman E4 of the 341st security forces squadron.

Carlson was a member of the Sidney High School baskeball and football teams. He graduated from basic military training at Joint Base Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas in 2017.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Adams Funeral Home, Sidney, Ohio.