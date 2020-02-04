Travis Tritt to perform at Hobart Arena

TROY — On Saturday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m., Travis Tritt will be live in concert at the Hobart Arena in Troy. The performance from the Grammy award winner will feature a special guest performance by his daughter, Tyler Reese Tritt. The show is presented by New Covenant Productions.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. and will be available at the Hobart Arena box office, 225 Adams St., online at www.hobartarena.com or by phone at 937-339-2911. Box office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets will be available at prices ranging from $35 to $65.

Visit http://travistritt.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/travistritt/ for news and tour information.