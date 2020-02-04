Fashion show luncheon to support The Noble Circle Project

DAYTON — The Noble Circle Project is hosting its 17th annual “AWear Affair” Fashion Show Luncheon on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ponitz Center at Sinclair Community College, 444 W. Third St., Dayton. The community is invited to join cancer survivors celebrating bravery and courage with a “The Greatest Showman” theme. Those interested in attending can pre-register for the event at http://www.noblecircle.org/whatwedo/awearaffairfashionshowluncheon.

The event will begin with raffle baskets and boutique shopping as more than 20 small business merchants offer an array of hand-crafted gifts, unique jewelry, home décor, clothing and accessories.

Lunch will be served at noon, followed by a fashion show featuring clothing from Zig Zag Gallery, Pieces of Style, and Senses. All models are members of The Noble Circle Project who are intending to thrive beyond their cancer diagnoses.