ASHLAND – The following students were named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at Ashland University.

Katherine Burke, of Minster, is majoring in nursing. Burke is a 2016 graduate of Minster High School.

Brianna Jurosic, of New Knoxville, is majoring in criminal justice. Jurosic is a 2017 graduate of New Knoxville High School.

Jeffrey Ware, of Versailles, is majoring in business management. Ware is a 2018 graduate of Versailles High School.