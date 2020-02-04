Voter registration deadline is Feb. 18

SIDNEY — The voter registration deadline for the March Primary is Feb. 18.

As required by law, those who plan to exercise their right to vote in the 2020 March Primary Election must be registered to vote at least 30 days before the election. The deadline to register with the Board of Elections is Feb. 18, 2020. The Shelby County Board of Elections Office is open from 8: a.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2020. Also, anyone who has moved since they last voted and has not changed their address with the Board of Elections should do so by the same deadline.

Registration forms are available at the following location:

• Shelby County Board of Elections, 230 E. Court St., Sidney, OH 45365, open Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registrations are also accepted by the following authorized agencies during their regular business hours:

• Amos Memorial Library, all locations

• One Stop Shop (BMV), 1000 Milligan Court, Sidney

You may also register to vote online at the Secretary of State’s website, https://olvr.sos.state.oh.us/

Qualifications to vote in the March 17 Primary Election are:

• Must be a US citizen

• Must be 18 years old by Nov. 3, 2020

• Must be a resident of Ohio for 30 days prior to the Election

• Must register to vote 30 days prior to the election