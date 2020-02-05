125 years

February 5, 1895

John Wagner’s Sons have filled their ice houses with as fine a lot of ice as was ever cut here.

———

The George Dixon company arrived here in the C.H. & D. railroad this afternoon at 12:13 from Piqua. A large number of local pugilistic enthusiasts were at the depot to see the Negro lightweight.

100 years ago

February 5, 1920

The auto showrooms of Herman Bros., agents for Buick and Chevrolet cars, has been moved from the Oldham building at the corner of West avenue and Poplar street, formerly occupied by M.M. McIntire as a livery barn, and Henizer auto agency.

Jackson Center has enough automobiles to carry every man, woman and child in the town to Russells Point or any other seaport they might want to visit and all at one trip.

There are 97 automobiles in the town, which at an average of $500 each, pays taxes on over $48,000 besides the regular automobile tax.

75 years ago

February 5, 1945

Two war plants in Sidney were cut off from their gas supplies this morning upon orders from the district war reproduction office but otherwise the gas situation in Sidney continues normal. Affected by the cut off were Ross Products Co. and Ross Pattern and Foundry Engineering, the two largest gas users in the community.

Sidney’s critical coal situation remains practically unchanged today, but with prospects of relief in sight, according to Asa Fogt, deputy solid fuels administrator for the county. Several shipments of coal are on the way and promises of additional cars have been made. Approximately 38 persons have applied at the emergency coal office at the fire department for relief.

50 years ago

February 5, 1970

A Shelby countian was among the 60 persons receiving doctor of philosophy degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. He is Frederick Roeth, graduate of Houston High School in 1960 and of Ohio State University in 1964. Dr. Roeth received a masters degree in agronomy in 1967.

25 years ago

February 5, 1995

Several students from Sidney’s Northwood and Bridgeview schools will serve as delegates at the fourth annual Environmental Youth Congress at the Buckeye Trails Center in Dayton on Feb. 11. Delegates from Northwood and Bridgeview are: Jenny Molitor, Michelle Perry, Rahul Sathe, Casey Weber, Ross Raterman, and John Dorsey.

———

Donald G. Luce has filed as a candidate for re-election to the office of judge of the Sidney Municipal Court in the November general election.

———

Nathan G. Barhorst won first place in the Annual Shelby County American Legion oratorical contest held Sunday at Hardin Elementary School. Barhorst is a senior at Anna High School. The title of his prepared speech was “Freedom of Speech: Where are the Boundaries?”

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-1.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

