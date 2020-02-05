ODOT holding open house

SIDNEY – The Ohio Department of Transportation District 7 is hosting an open house meeting at 4 p.m. March 4 to provide interested parties an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed improvement (roundabout) at the state Route 47-state Route 235 intersection in Pleasant Township, Logan County.

ODOT staff will be available to answer questions and take comments regarding the proposed improvement. The open house will be from 4 to 6 p.m. March 4 at the Indian Lake High School cafeteria, 6210 state Route 235 North, Lewistown.

A brief project update will be provided at 4 p.m. followed by an opportunity for citizens to make public statements or ask questions. Citizens desiring to make public statements will be asked to limit their statements to less than three minutes.

Following the public presentation and forum, citizens will be provided an opportunity to speak one-on-one with members of the project team.

Those who are unable to attend but would like to provide comments or have questions should contact Project Manager Tony Bensman at 937-497-6815 or Tony.Bensman@dot.ohio.gov or Environmental Coordinator Tricia Bishop at 937-497-6721 or Tricia.bishop@dot.ohio.gov.

For statewide construction information, visit www.Ohgo.com.