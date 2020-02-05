Sidney unveils commemorative post cards, postmarks

SIDNEY — To commemorate Sidney’s bicentennial, two postcards have been designed to mark the 200th anniversary of Sidney, Ohio.

The postcards are 4-inch by 6-inch in size. Both feature a composite of colorful images showing notable Sidney landmarks from the past and present. The vintage postcard includes images such as the Sidney Steel Scraper Co., Tawawa Park in the year 1907 and the North Miami Standpipe. Images on the modern postcard include the Courthouse, Big Four Bridge and Monumental Building. A custom, postcard-rate postage stamp featuring a portrait of Sir Philip Sidney, the English poet and scholar for whom the city of Sidney was named, has also been created for the postcards.

The bicentennial postcards are available for purchase beginning Monday, Feb. 10 at Sidney Alive, 109 S. Ohio Ave., in downtown Sidney during regular business hours. Sales will continue there through March 10. Postcards with the Sir Philip Sidney postage stamp will sell for $2. Postcards without the custom stamp will be 50 cents.

On Wednesday, Feb. 12, Sidney’s post office will serve as a temporary “Bicentennial Station” mailing location. Postal customers can request at the counter to have the postmaster apply a specially designed pictorial postmark to any item containing proper postage, including the commemorative postcards, regular outgoing mail pieces, or other items to be kept as souvenirs.

The postmark was created using elements of the official Sidney, Ohio bicentennial logo and shows Sidney, Ohio, as the place of mailing. Items bearing the Feb. 12 postmark can only be mailed on that day, but customers unable to get to the post office that day can still obtain the postmark for keepsake purposes until March 12.

Instructions on how to get the postmark by mail after Feb. 12 can be obtained by calling the Sidney post office at 937-492-3181.