$1 million lottery winner sold in Sidney

SIDNEY – A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Speedway convenience store on St. Marys Avenue in Sidney.

The ticket, which won in Tuesday’s drawing, matched the five winning numbers – 32, 48, 50, 51 and 64 – but didn’t match the Mega Ball number required for the jackpot payout. The winner used the auto pick system to select the winning numbers.

Tuesday’s win was the first time someone won Mega Millions’ $1 million prize since a Mount Orab resident won in January 2019.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday. The odds of winning the $1 million prize are one in 12,607,306.

The winner has 180 days to claim the $1 million prize. Ohio Lottery rules do not require winners to be publicly identified.

Marie Kilbane from the Ohio Lottery said it advises winners to get financial advice prior to redeeming large prizes.

The Speedway station will receive $1,000 selling bonus for selling a $1 million winner.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach this writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

