They fought the law and they one

Chris McGee, left, of Houston, fights to keep the ball away from Shelby County Sheriff’s Detective Brad Koverman during a Shelby County Special Olympics basketball game against the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at Christian Academy Schools on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Standing directly behind McGee and Koverman are, left to right, Mikayla Ryder, of Jackson Center, and Selena Ramirez, and Brice Refus, both of Houston. Referees for the game were Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart and Shelby County Commissioners Julie Ehemann and Tony Bornhorst. Announcing the game was Jackson Center volleyball coach Kim Metz.

Chris McGee, left, of Houston, fights to keep the ball away from Shelby County Sheriff’s Detective Brad Koverman during a Shelby County Special Olympics basketball game against the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at Christian Academy Schools on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Standing directly behind McGee and Koverman are, left to right, Mikayla Ryder, of Jackson Center, and Selena Ramirez, and Brice Refus, both of Houston. Referees for the game were Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart and Shelby County Commissioners Julie Ehemann and Tony Bornhorst. Announcing the game was Jackson Center volleyball coach Kim Metz. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_SDN020720SpecialBball.jpg Chris McGee, left, of Houston, fights to keep the ball away from Shelby County Sheriff’s Detective Brad Koverman during a Shelby County Special Olympics basketball game against the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at Christian Academy Schools on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Standing directly behind McGee and Koverman are, left to right, Mikayla Ryder, of Jackson Center, and Selena Ramirez, and Brice Refus, both of Houston. Referees for the game were Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart and Shelby County Commissioners Julie Ehemann and Tony Bornhorst. Announcing the game was Jackson Center volleyball coach Kim Metz. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News