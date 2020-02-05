House catches fire

Smoke rises behind two Firefighters who tackle a house fire on the roof of a house at 8818 Lehman Road located just north west of the Lockington Reserve Shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Flames were reported coming from the back of the house. Firefighters from Houston, Lockington and Russia responded to the fire.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News