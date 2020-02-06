125 years ago

February 6, 1895

The weather for the past six weeks has aggregated a lower temperature than for the same time in any other winter for 20 years. The last six weeks there has been almost continuous low temperatures.

———

Beginning on Monday, the Peoples Savings and Loan Association will close promptly at 4 o’clock each day except Saturday, when the office will remain open until 8 o’clock.

100 years ago

February 6, 1920

At a meeting of the Sidney Board of Education last evening the board took favorable action on the matter of increasing the salaries of teachers in the local schools $10 per month, beginning with the month of February.

———

Several offices in the court house were closed today on account of the cold. The lack of coal at the heating plant was the cause and the commissioners were unable to secure deliveries.

75 years ago

February 6, 1945

Sidney stores are maintaining their usual schedule of opening hours from the present time until more study can be given to the local need for going on a five-day week as recommended by Governor Lausche.

50 years ago

February 6, 1970

University of Iowa has granted a doctor of philosophy degree to Kathleen Gieb, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Webster Geib and a graduate of Sidney High School.

Dr. Geib is presently associated professor of Spanish at Pennsylvania State College, Slippery Rock, Pa., where she has taught for a year.

———

Mrs. Harold Betcher was installed as noble grand of the Maple Rebekah Lodge during installation ceremonies held Monday, February 2, at the lodge hall. Also installed were Mrs. Clarence Trislon, vice grand; Mrs. Lester Wick, secretary; Mrs. Donald Hageman, treasurer; Mrs. Wesley Zook, warden; Mrs. Franklin Unstead, chaplain; Mrs. Raymond Massie, inside guardian, and Mrs. Homer Kauffman, trustee.

25 years ago

February 6, 1995

A new video rental store is scheduled to open in the West Towne Square shopping center in Sidney on March 6.

Mammoth Video, a video chain based in Detroit, will take over the former location of Blockbuster Video which closed its Sidney location after new lease negotiations problems.

———

Photo: Practicing how to make a sub sandwich at Subby’s in Sidney are Lori Knapp and Jean Freytag, co-chairwomen of the Red Glove Review. Bob Barnes, owner of the restaurant, shows them the technique he will be using to make sandwiches during a promotion for Red Glove Revue. Subby’s will donate 10 cents of the price paid for each sub to Red Glove.

———

O Not even the prodding, poking and pushing of President Clinton, it seems, can produce peace in baseball.rdered by Clinton back to the bargaining table for one more try at settling the often-hostile strike, all that players and owners could do Sunday was bicker.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-2.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org