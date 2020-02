ANNA — Kindergarten screening will be held at the Anna Elementary school on Wednesday, March 25, and Thursday, March 26, 2020. A packet of registration materials was already sent to prospective kindergarten students.

Children must be five years of age on or before Aug. 1 to enter school. Anyone whose child is eligible and has not contacted the school to get on the mailing list should call 937-394-2584, ext. 200, as soon as possible to receive a packet.