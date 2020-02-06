Adopt love for your Valentine’s Day

SIDNEY — Do you have room in your heart for a furry friend this Valentine’s Day?

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. If you are single or just need more love in your life, and are looking for a steady relationship, think about adopting a dog or cat. They provide unconditional love, unlimited kisses, and cuddles are just a few of the treats you will get with your four-legged Valentine.

The Shelby County Animal Shelter and SCARF are promoting Valentine pet adoptions with a special Valentine’S Day drawing. Persons adopting a dog or cat at the Shelter from now until Feb. 15 will have a chance to win one of two gift baskets featuring a $50 gift card to Pet-Valu. The drawing will take place at the open of business on Feb. 17.

There are steps you need to take before adopting an animal from the Shelter. The Shelby County Animal Shelter requires all potential adopters to complete an adoption application which will be reviewed by shelter staff before any adoptions are completed. The Shelby County Animal Shelter is located in their new building at 610 Gearhart Road. They are open Monday eo Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More information can be found at co.shelby.oh.us/animal-shelter.